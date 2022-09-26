Expand / Collapse search

Road rage lawsuit: Victim sues person who allegedly shot her on I-57

Cook County
The victim of a road rage shooting on I-57 is suing the person who allegedly shot her.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Aaliyah Ivory was shot on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs in July, Now, she is suing the person who allegedly shot her. 

On July 16, Ivory says she was trying to merge in traffic, but a driver in another car wouldn't let her in. 

She said she talked to him through her open window, and then pulled ahead.

That's when she heard gunfire.

Ivory was hit several times as the bullets flew through her rear window.

She's been in and out of the hospital and has undergone several surgeries since then.

Her attorneys say despite witness statements, no one has been criminally charged in the road rage shooting.