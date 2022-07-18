Woman speaks out after being shot 6 times on Chicago expressway, gunman not charged

A woman was shot six times while driving on a Chicago expressway over the weekend.

Aaliyah Ivory spoke to FOX 32 Chicago from her hospital bed. She says she isn't sure when she will be able to walk again, and that the shooting was a road rage incident.

"I was trying to get over, but as soon as I tried to get over, the man didn't want to let me over. So he tried to run me off the road. So I still tried to get in front of him so I could get away," Ivory said.

On Saturday, Ivory says she was heading into the city from the south suburbs at 1:50 p.m. when the gunfire rang out. Her car was shot up — five bullets struck the back and one hit the side.

The 24-year-old was shot six times while traveling northbound on I-57 near Vollmer Road.

Ivory says it was road rage that caused the incident and that witnesses came to her aid.

The man who fired the shots waited on scene and video shows state police putting him into the back of a squad car.

Illinois State Police is not saying if the man is in custody or not, but right now no charges have been filed.

"He opened fire into my car … then the back where my daughter be at," Ivory said. "He shot my car … I got hit all those times."

Ivory is a concealed carry holder. She says she never pulled out her gun during the shooting.

State police continue to investigate.

"According to the investigative unit, both parties involved in this incident are cooperating with the investigation. The investigation is still open and ongoing," ISP said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.