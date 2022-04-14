Expand / Collapse search

Robber puts gun to CTA rider's head, steals belongings on Pink Line train

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CTA union president says violence on Chicago trains, buses is out of control

"It's sad to say it's become a norm for us. We see this all day, every day," transit union president Keith Hill said.

CHICAGO - A woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning on a CTA Pink Line train in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 23-year-old told police two people dressed in all black approached her around 12:50 a.m. on a train near the Kedzie Pink Line stop and one of them put a gun to the side of her head and demanded her belongings.

The woman complied and the two suspects got off the train and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.