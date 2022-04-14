Robber puts gun to CTA rider's head, steals belongings on Pink Line train

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning on a CTA Pink Line train in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 23-year-old told police two people dressed in all black approached her around 12:50 a.m. on a train near the Kedzie Pink Line stop and one of them put a gun to the side of her head and demanded her belongings.

The woman complied and the two suspects got off the train and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

She was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.