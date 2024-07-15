Robber shoots man, 17-year-old boy in Gresham

A man and a boy were hospitalized after being shot by a robber late Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 39-year-old man was standing at a CTA bus turnaround at 11:30 p.m. when someone approached him and demanded his property in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

The man tried to run away and was shot in the abdomen and back, police said. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot during the incident. He was taken to the same hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to his legs.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.