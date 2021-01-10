Robber shoots man in hallway of apartment building

A 49-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery Sunday in Oakland on the South Side.

About 12:15 p.m., he was inside the hallway of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when someone approached him and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

The person then fired shots and struck him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Area One detectives are investigating.