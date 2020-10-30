Robberies reported during online meetups in Gage Park: police

Police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of a series of robberies reported in recent weeks in Gage Park.

In each case, the suspects contact people on social media to buy shoes and agree to meet at a location, where they pull out a gun and demand shoes from the seller, Chicago police said.

A robbery was reported about 2:50 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 5800 block of South Talman Avenue, police said. Another happened about 6 p.m. Oct. 18 on the same block.

The third took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as two to three males between 16 and 20 years old standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and 145-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.