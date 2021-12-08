Robberies reported in Bronzeville, Lake Meadows

Chicago police are warning South Side residents about a series of robberies this December in the Bronzeville and Lake Meadows neighborhoods.

In each incident, people were robbed of their belongings on Saturday during daylight hours:

At 4:12 p.m. in the 800 block of East 49th Street

At 4:12 p.m. in the 400 block of East 32nd Street

At 4:08 p.m. in the 300 block of East 35th Street

At 3:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Anyone with information about these robberies, is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.