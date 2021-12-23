Police are warning residents of a string of robberies reported in Chinatown.

In each incident, someone was approached by a group of up to three males, who took their property by force, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Dec. 21, in the 200 block of West 26th Street, and in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue;

About 3:30 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. Dec. 22, in the 300 block of West 23rd Place, and in the 2300 block of South Stewart Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.