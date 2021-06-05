Robberies reported near CTA stations in Englewood, Fuller Park

Chicago police are warning residents of a series of robberies reported in recent weeks near CTA stations in Englewood and Fuller Park on the South Side.

In each case, the suspects approached someone and took their property by force, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

At 2:10 a.m. April 29 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street;

After midnight May 2 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street;

At 4:22 a.m. May 18 in the first block of West 69th Street;

At 6:30 a.m. May 25 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street;

At 5 p.m. May 29 in the first block of West 69th Street; and

At 12:40 a.m. May 29 in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The suspects were described as one to six males between 15 and 25 years old. They were wearing tan, light blue, white and black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.