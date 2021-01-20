Robberies reported near Englewood CTA platforms

Police are searching for a group of men in connection to January robberies near CTA platforms in Englewood.

In both robberies, a group of one to six young men approach a person and take their property by force, Chicago police said.

The first robbery happened about 3 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The other was about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.