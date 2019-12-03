Robbers target people waiting at CTA bus stops in Park Manor: police

Chicago police are warning residents of two robberies reported in November at CTA bus stops in Park Manor on the South Side.

In each incident, one or two people approached someone at the bus stop, announced a robbery and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, a robber flashed what appeared to be a handgun.

The robberies happened about 9:15 a.m. Nov. 16 and 10 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 6900 block of South State Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.