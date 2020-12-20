Robbers target women walking alone in Near West and Northwest Side neighborhoods

Police are warning residents of a person robbing women walking alone in Near West and the Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident women were approached by one or two men who started a conversation with them, then forcefully took their purses by throwing them to the ground or striking them, Chicago police said in a community alert. In two cases they flashed a handgun.

The robberies happened:

About 12:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 400 block of North Aberdeen Street;

About 6:15 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 200 block of South Aberdeen Street;

About 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the first block of North Racine Avenue;

About 7:40 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue;

About 11:55 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of West Ohio Street; and

About 12:10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Pearson Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.