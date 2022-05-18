Robbers targeting construction workers in Chicago

Chicago police are warning construction workers in South Shore, Woodlawn and Grand Crossing of a series of robberies recently on the South Side.

In each case, two robbers approached men doing construction work at apartment buildings, according to a community alert from police.

They then displayed a handgun, pistol-whipped the victims on the head and took their property before they fled on foot, police said.

The robberies happened:

At 12:00 a.m. Apr. 17 in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue;

At 12:30 p.m. Apr. 18 in the 7200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;

At 4:00 p.m. May 4 in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue;

At 5:00 p.m. May 4 in the 7200 block of South East End Avenue; and

At 2:00 p.m. May 10 in the 7200 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

The suspects were described as African-American males between 18 and 24-year-old and wearing face masks.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.