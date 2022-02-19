Robbers targeting Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Chicago

Chicago police are warning dollar store shoppers and workers about robbers who are targeting Family Dollars and Dollar Generals.

Chicago police said that in the past six weeks, two robbers have targeted five stores in the Englewood area.

The robbers walk in with a gun and force the cashier to hand over money.

Chicago police said the robberies happened at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores at these locations and times:

6900 Block of South Ashland Avenue on February 17 at approximately 10:45 AM

6800 Block of South Ashland Avenue on February 14 at approximately 10 a.m.

7400 Block of South Racine Avenue on January 2 at approximately 3:37 p.m.

7300 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 2 at approximately 2 p.m.

7300 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 11 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

