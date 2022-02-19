Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Robbers targeting Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago car dealership owner blasts Lightfoot after brazen daytime robbery

While Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a crime surge in Chicago, the owner of an exotic car dealership in the city said he's had "enough" after smash-and-grab thieves struck his business in a brazen daytime robbery.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning dollar store shoppers and workers about robbers who are targeting Family Dollars and Dollar Generals.

Chicago police said that in the past six weeks, two robbers have targeted five stores in the Englewood area.

The robbers walk in with a gun and force the cashier to hand over money.

Chicago police said the robberies happened at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores at these locations and times:

  • 6900 Block of South Ashland Avenue on February 17 at approximately 10:45 AM
  • 6800 Block of South Ashland Avenue on February 14 at approximately 10 a.m.
  • 7400 Block of South Racine Avenue on January 2 at approximately 3:37 p.m.
  • 7300 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 2 at approximately 2 p.m.
  • 7300 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 11 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS