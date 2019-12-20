Robbers throw man into display case at Loop clothing store

A man was hospitalized after being thrown against a display case while trying to confront robbers Friday at a Syd Jerome menswear shop in the Loop.

Four male suspects entered the store about 2:15 p.m. in the first block of North Clark Street and grabbed merchandise from inside, Chicago police said.

The man, 60, confronted the suspects as they were trying to leave, and they threw him into a nearby display case, police said.

The man suffered cuts to his face, hands and back, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The suspects drove off in a red-colored vehicle, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.