Robert Zemeckis on how growing up in Chicago influenced his new film 'Here'

Before he was the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind classics like "Forrest Gump," "Back to the Future," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and "Cast Away," Robert Zemeckis was a kid from the South Side of Chicago.

The legendary director returns home to Chicago this weekend as his new film "Here" is the closing film of the 60th Chicago International Film Festival on Sunday at the Music Box Theatre.

Zemeckis spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about growing up in Chicago, and how his childhood influenced his new film.

"I did have three neighborhood movie theaters that were within walking distance," Zemeckis said. "I would go to movies and I would be moved by it emotionally and I just thought I have to get to the bottom of what this powerful thing is."

When looking back on his own filmography, he said his new film "Here" – in which he reunites with Tom Hanks 30 years after Forrest Gump – is the one that is most affected by the city of Chicago.

"Here" opens on Nov. 1.