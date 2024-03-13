Robyn Bernard dies, ‘General Hospital’ star was 64

article

Robyn Bernard , famous for playing Terry Brock on "General Hospital," has died. She was 64 years old.

The actress died on March 12 in San Jacinto, California, law officials confirmed Wednesday. TMZ was first outlet to report the news of her death.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Bernard was found in an open field behind a business but did not reveal a cause of death.

American actress Robyn Bernard poses for a portrait at her home in Los Angeles, California, circa 1983. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Detectives were investigating, but sheriff’s Sgt. Wendy Brito-Gonzalez told news outlet Deadline that "foul play was not suspected in this death."

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, but toxicology may take several weeks.

Robyn was born in Gladewater, Texas, and eventually began acting in small parts in '80s TV shows including "Diva," "The Facts Of Life," "Simon & Simon," and "Tour of Duty."

Her big break came in 1984 on the soap opera "General Hospital," where she played the role of Terry Brock in more than 140 episodes until 1990.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.