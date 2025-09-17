Rockford man charged after alleged kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

The Brief Police say Gary Brown, 64, grabbed the girl and forced her into his vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A witness reported seeing the girl escape when the vehicle stopped; Brown was arrested shortly after. Brown, a registered sex offender on parole, faces aggravated kidnapping and failure-to-register charges.



A Rockford man has been charged in connection with the reported kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday.

What we know:

Gary Brown, 64, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and failure to register, according to a statement from the Rockford Police Department.

Police said the girl was walking near the area of Kishwaukee Street and Lorden Court on Tuesday afternoon when Brown allegedly grabbed and forced her into his vehicle. A witness told officers they saw the girl escape the vehicle when it stopped near 10th Street.

Gary Brown, 64. (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)

Brown was located a short time later and taken into custody. He is listed as a registered sex offender in Illinois and was on parole at the time of the incident.

Brown is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

What you can do:

Rockford Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 815-966-2900.