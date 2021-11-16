Rockford man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte, 26, was charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Following an investigation, he was taken into custody on Tuesday after Illinois authorities executed a search warrant at his home in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue in Rockford.

Sherwood-De La Norte is being held at the Winnebago County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

