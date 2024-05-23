Rockford man to stand trial for deadly stabbing attack

The man accused of a deadly stabbing attack in Rockford will stand trial after being deemed fit following a psychiatric evaluation.

Christian Soto, who faces charges for killing four people and wounding several others on March 27 in a southeast Rockford neighborhood, was ordered to undergo the evaluation. Based on the doctors’ findings, the judge ruled that Soto is fit to stand trial.

According to police, Soto went on a killing spree, moving from house to house in the neighborhood and attacking several individuals with knives, his pickup truck, and a softball bat. The victims included a mother and son, a U.S. Postal Service carrier, and a 15-year-old East High School student.

The four deceased victims were identified by the mayor of Rockford as:

15-year-old Jenna Newcomb

23-year-old Jacob Schupbach

49-year-old Jay Larson

63-year-old Ramona Schupbach

Soto was taken into custody about 20 minutes after police were called to the scene. He lives in the neighborhood where the incident occurred, residing only five houses down from the first home that was attacked.

Soto has pleaded not guilty to the charges.