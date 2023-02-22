Rockford teenager charged with fatally shooting Jehovah's Witness

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a Jehovah's Witness as his family was knocking on doors in Rockford earlier this month.

On Feb. 11, police say a 54-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue — waiting on his family members who were knocking at a resident's door — when a white vehicle drove by and an occupant inside opened fire.

The man was struck by the gunfire and died from his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, Rockford police detectives identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The teenager was charged with first-degree murder. He's being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The teenager is not being identified because he's a juvenile.

Anyone with more information on this crime is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.