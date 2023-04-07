Rocky the coyote getting new enclosure after complaints from Chicago area animal advocates
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A new coyote enclosure is being built at the River Trail Nature Center, which is near Northbrook.
It will serve as a home for Rocky, the male coyote that has been living there.
Animal advocates have been pushing for Rocky to be moved to a sanctuary in Colorado because they say his current enclosure is too small.
The new enclosure will be nearly 10 times as big.