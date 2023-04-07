Expand / Collapse search

Rocky the coyote getting new enclosure after complaints from Chicago area animal advocates

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Northbrook
FOX 32 Chicago

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A new coyote enclosure is being built at the River Trail Nature Center, which is near Northbrook. 

It will serve as a home for Rocky, the male coyote that has been living there.

Animal advocates have been pushing for Rocky to be moved to a sanctuary in Colorado because they say his current enclosure is too small.

The new enclosure will be nearly 10 times as big.  