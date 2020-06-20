Rogers Park residents warned about robbers hitting people from behind, stealing their phones

Two robberies were reported in June in Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each incident victims were struck from behind or knocked to the ground and had their purses and cellphones taken, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 3:15 p.m. June 5 in the 7500 block of North Winchester Avenue and about 5 a.m. June 17 in the 7200 block of North Wolcott Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.