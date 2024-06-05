2 arrested in Rogers Park stabbing

Two people were arrested after allegedly stabbing a man Tuesday evening in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The pair approached the 40-year-old victim and stabbed him in the shoulder around 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of North Clark Street, according to police. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, initially reported to be in good condition.

The two suspects were taken into custody with charges pending, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.

