Rollover semi hauling 30K pounds of plywood blocks WB I-80/94 in Lake Station

A highway in Northwest Indiana is completely blocked after a semi hauling plywood overturned in the westbound lanes Friday morning.

All lanes of WB I-80/94 in Lake Station are blocked as crews attempt to clean up 30,000 pounds of plywood from the roadway after a semi crash.

Police plan to open the right lane in the next hour as cleanup continues.

There are some slight backups in the eastbound lane as well.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Semi rollover in Lake Station, Ind.

Drivers should seek alternate routes such as the Indiana Toll Road or US 20 in the meantime.

The crash occurred near Ripley Street.