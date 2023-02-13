Romance scams breaking hearts and bank accounts

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, but it isn’t true love for everyone. People are falling victim to romance scams, which cost Americans a record $1 billion last year.

Cyber experts say scammers are getting smarter with approaching their targets, which is leading them to steal more money.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air. But investigators for the Department of Homeland Security have a warning for those who may be looking for love online.

CHICAGO MAN SENTENCED IN ONLINE 'ROMANCE,' 'MYSTERY SHOPPER' SCAMS

"It’s very big [criminal enterprise]. We’re talking about transnational criminal organizations here, operating globally," said Homeland Security Investigator Brad Hannam.

Hannam says romance scams swindle Americans out of millions of dollars each year, and because the scammers are usually based out of Ghana, Nigeria, and the Ivory Coast, they’re difficult to investigate and prosecute.

Which is why the best way to avoid being targeted is to know the warning signs, such as the immediate lavishing of attention and affection.

"We call it love bombing, where they just pour it on really thick and get that person tied into them. And just when it seems like they’re getting ready to steal the victims heart, that’s when they go after their money," Hannam said.

"Usually with a story about wanting to buy a plane ticket to visit them or needing money to be complete a project."

Hannam says don’t ever send cash to a potential match you haven’t met in person.

Be wary if they ask you to communicate off of the dating site and do a Google search on the pictures they send and the story they tell.

"We want them immediately, once they believe they’ve been scammed, cease all communications. We want them to block the offender on social media, or whatever platform they’re talking to them. And then go to their local police," Hannam said.

Investigators say it’s likely the number of sweetheart scam victims is far larger than we know because most of the people who fall victim are too embarrassed to report the crime.