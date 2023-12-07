Romeoville family murders: Police release connection between killer, family of four murdered

New details were released this week, months after a family of four and their three dogs were brutally killed inside their Romeoville home.

Around 8:43 p.m. on Sept. 17, Romeoville police were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue by a concerned relative for a well-being check.

Inside, officers made a gruesome discovery. They found two adults, two young boys and three dogs that had been fatally shot.

The deceased adults were identified as 38-year-old Alberto Rolon and 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Police did not release the names or ages of their children.

Police quickly ruled out murder-suicide and said that based on a "tremendous amount of physical evidence" collected at the scene, detectives have determined the attack was targeted, and "not a random incident."

Police then issued a statewide bulletin that was distributed to local law enforcement agencies, stating that Nathaniel Huey Jr., 32, of Streamwood, was a credible person of interest in the Romeoville murders. Police also identified his girlfriend at the time, Ermalinda Palomo, as a person of interest.

Police said that Huey had extensive firearm training and had become "irrational and erratic."

A few days following the murders, the Catoosa, Oklahoma Police Department was alerted to the presence of the suspect vehicle based on a digital license plate reader.

Local authorities located the vehicle, which was empty. An official with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) tells FOX 32 Chicago that soon after, a man and a woman entered the vehicle and started to drive away.

That’s when authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop and a fiery crash unfolded on I-44 in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

As police approached the vehicle, they located a woman with a gunshot wound in critical condition and a man with a gunshot wound, who was deceased.

The female passenger was taken to an Oklahoma hospital in critical condition. OSBI officials later confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries.

Though the investigation into the murders of the four family members is not finalized, police released new information this week.

According to police, Huey Jr. had a relationship with Zoraida Bartolomei. The relationship was known both by Bartolomei's husband, Alberto Rolon, and Huey Jr.'s girlfriend, Ermalina Palomo.

Police said based on their investigation, they believe Palomo had prior knowledge of Huey Jr.'s intent to commit the murders, was involved in the planning and drove the vehicle to the crime scene.

Digital Evidence shows the path of the vehicle used to commit the crime traveling from Huey Jr.'s and Palomo's home to the 500 block of Concord in Romeoville and back to Streamwood at the time the murders took place, police said.

It was determined that Huey Jr. exited and re-entered the offending vehicle from the passenger side and Palomo was the driver of the vehicle.

Additional forensic evidence is still pending analysis.