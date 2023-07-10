Romeoville man charged with home repair fraud

A west suburban man is facing several charges after accepting money for home repair jobs and never performing any work.

Salvador Garcia, 34. was arrested Friday after a months-long investigation into several instances of home repair fraud, according to Naperville police.

The investigation began last November when a Naperville resident reported a contractor who went by the name "Salvador Fuertes" failed to perform his contractual obligations. Garcia allegedly accepted a down payment for a concrete patio project but never performed any work, police said.

From November to May, five other reports of home repair fraud were levied against Garcia who also posed as a Lucas Landscaping employee.

Police identified Fuertes as Garcia from the 300 block of Eaton Avenue in Romeoville.

Garcia was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of continuing financial crimes enterprise, four counts of theft and four counts of home repair fraud.

Anyone who may have had similar deals with Garcia when he was under the name "Salvador Fuertes"with the cellphone number of (331) 425-9288, is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6665.