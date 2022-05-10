Romeoville police, FBI respond to armed man at suburban bank

The Romeoville Police Department and FBI responded to an armed man Tuesday afternoon at a Fifth Third Bank in the southwest suburb.

The incident was unfolding at 275 South Weber Road, according to village of Romeoville. Officials say the armed man is the only person in the bank.

Police say numerous emergency responders were on scene as authorities, including a social worker, negotiate with the individual.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area of Weber Road between Airport Road and Highpoint Drive, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.