The roof of a house collapsed early Saturday in South Chicago.

The incident happened about 12:10 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

The roof collapsed due to damage from a tree that fell on the home several months ago, according to police.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced due to the incident, police said.