Roofing employee critically injured after fall from second-story roof in northwest suburbs: officials

A roofing company employee was critically injured Thursday morning after falling from a second-story roof in the northwest suburbs, officials said.

What we know:

The fall happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lerita Drive in rural McHenry County, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District.

Authorities said the worker sustained critical injuries, though what led to the fall has not been disclosed.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and the worker was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for treatment.

Further details haven't been released and we'll bring more updates as they become available.