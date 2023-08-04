Roseland drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old boy wounded

A teenage boy was wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was walking around 5 a.m. in the first block of West 111th Street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The boy was shot in his arm and abdomen and was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital. He was then transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.