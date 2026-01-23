Roselle man charged in child sexual assault, pornography investigation: police

The Brief A Roselle man was charged after a Fox Lake Police investigation into sexual assault of a minor and child pornography. Police arrested Adam A. Lares, 32, following a search of a Roselle home where evidence was recovered. Lares faces multiple felony charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A Roselle man has been charged in connection with a child pornography and criminal sexual assault of a minor investigation, according to Fox Lake Police.

What we know:

On Jan. 6, Fok Lake Police were made aware of a sexual assault involving an adult man and a juvenile victim. During the investigation, officers learned the offender also possessed child pornography.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Rodenburg Road in Roselle. On Jan 22, officers conducted the search around 5:00 a.m. A person of interest, later identified as Adam A. Lares, 32, was taken into custody, and multiple items of evidence were found, according to police.

He has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two felony counts of traveling to meet a minor, and one felony count of cyberstalking.

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing. Lares' next court date has yet to be announced.