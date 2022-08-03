Roughly 180 CPD officers in specialized units moving back to their districts, mass transit

Another reshuffling is taking place within the Chicago Police Department.

Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.

Many aldermen have been saying they need more officers in their districts, but Ald. Ray Lopez says this isn't the answer.

"On the front end, it sounds like it's a good thing that we have officers going back into the district, but if you're taking those officers from those specialized units that focus on those magnets of violence in those districts, you're actually going to do more harm than good," said Ald. Lopez.

This comes as CPD is roughly 2,000 officers short across the city.

FOX 32 reached out to CPD for a comment, but have not yet heard back.