Round Lake Beach man gets 21 years for killing alleged teenage car thief

A Round Lake Beach man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing a teen who allegedly stole his car.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Lynell Glover tracked down his stolen vehicle and confronted the suspects days after the theft.

Glover was convicted of shooting and killing 17-year-old Anthony Awad and injuring the boy's twin brother.

The shooting happened in January 2021.

During his sentencing, Glover asked for leniency and a second chance.

Glover spotted the teens in his vehicle about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 3 and followed them in another vehicle until they ran out of gas and pulled into a parking lot in the 30400 block of Route 12 in northwest suburban Volo, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Glover fired shots at the teens as they fled, and yelled "get on the f——— ground or I’ll shoot you," according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

Awad of Hanover Park was shot three times and died by the time officers arrived to the scene, prosecutors said. His twin brother was struck in the leg.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.