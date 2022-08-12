Round Lake Beach resident charged with sexually abusing children in Antioch

article

A former Antioch resident is facing several charges for sexually abusing children in the north suburban village.

Jose Mondragon, 47, was arrested at a campsite in the Zion area Wednesday and charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, according to Antioch police.

He was also charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

"Any crime against a child will be vigorously pursued and the offender relentlessly sought until found and behind bars," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a statement. "Our detectives did a great job with investigating and ultimately taking Mondragon into custody."

Mondragon is being held at Lake County jail on a $1 million bond.