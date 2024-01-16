Round Lake crash: Man killed in 3-vehicle collision

A three-vehicle crash left one person dead in suburban Round Lake on Tuesday.

Around 8:14 a.m., Round Lake police responded to Route 60 and Bacon Road for a crash involving three vehicles with victims trapped inside.

When officers arrived at the scene, one of the drivers was unresponsive. All three drivers were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where one of them — a 47-year-old man — was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Wojciech Jaworski of Wheeling. An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force injures from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.