Round Lake Heights man charged with indecent solicitation of a child

A Round Lake Heights man was charged with indecent solicitation after he was caught in a sting operation trying to meet with a child to engage in sexual acts Tuesday.

Julio Rojas, 61, began communicating online with undercover detectives posing as a girl under the age of 15 during the month of November, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

During the conversation, Rojas told the undercover detectives he was in the area on a "business trip" and wanted to meet with the child to have sexual relations, officials said.

Rojas planned to meet the "child" Wednesday in Lake County but was instead arrested by Lake County detectives when he arrived at the agreed-upon location, officials said.

Rojas was charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.

He is being held in Lake County Jail on a $200,000 bail.

Rojas' next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.