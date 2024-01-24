Round Lake man accused of scamming people out of buying puppies online facing charges: prosecutors

A Round Lake man accused of scamming people out of buying puppies online is facing a string of charges.

Mondum Hycenth, 41, is charged with the following, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul:

One count of theft, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison

One count of wire fraud, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Seven counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies, punishable by up to seven years in prison each.

Seven counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison each.

The victims of the scam tried to purchase puppies online through advertisements, according to Raoul.

Despite sending payments through a money transfer service, the victims never received the puppies they paid for and they couldn't get refunds, Raoul says.

Hycenth is accused of using false identification and forging signatures to collect money from transfer services in retail stores.

"People trying to add a pet to their families or find a furry friend for companionship instead fell prey to a scam. I encourage consumers to thoroughly research online sellers and be wary of sending payments through nontraditional methods, such as money transfers and peer-to-peer payment services," Raoul said in a statement. "Today’s charges are the result of collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations and our retail partners. I would like to thank them for their work to hold this alleged scammer accountable."

Hycenth has pleaded not guilty, but he will reappear in court on March 12.

Anyone who believes they have been scammed is urged to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website.

