Round Lake man shot by police during SWAT situation, charged with holding woman hostage at knifepoint

A Round Lake man who was shot by police during a hostage situation last week has been charged.

On Sept. 19, Round Lake police responded to a home in the 700 block of North Park Road and tried to speak to a couple who were living in the basement after a woman told officers there was a woman in the basement who needed help, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Around the same time, a police officer on the outside of the home saw 33-year-old Gerzin Ramirez-Perez holding a knife to the woman's neck. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the man refused to put the knife down or let the victim go, police said.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS), a regional SWAT team, was requested at the scene and Spanish-speaking negotiators tried to de-escalate the situation. However, Ramirez-Perez grew increasingly agitated and refused to drop the knife.

Two NIPAS members then shot Ramirez-Perez. They were able to rescue the victim and provided aid to Ramirez-Perez until paramedics took him to a local hospital.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Gerzin Ramirez-Perez | Lake County Sheriff's Office

The two officers who fired shots were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, in accordance with protocol.

Ramirez-Perez was charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday and was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.