Wayfair's Wilmette store opening: From online to in-store shopping and dining

Wayfair is marking a significant shift from digital to brick-and-mortar retail with the opening of a store in Wilmette.

The new store, located in the revitalized Edens Plaza, has already created jobs and is drawing in customers familiar with the brand.

Eager customers lined up outside the store at 5:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. grand opening. The 150,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Carson Pirie Scott, has been transformed with Wayfair's signature purple color and contemporary home furnishings.

Local residents are excited about the new addition to their community.

Nina Dominguez, a Glenview resident, was among the first shoppers.

""I live close by and I wanted to see Wayfair. I’ve ordered online as well. It’s my favorite store," said Dominguez.

Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett expressed enthusiasm for the store’s opening. She highlighted the economic benefits, noting that Wayfair is a major sales tax driver for Wilmette and has added over 200 jobs.

"I’m quite certain that the rest of Eden’s Plaza will fill in soon now that Wayfair is here, and we’re also thrilled to introduce visitors to wonderful Wilmette," said Plunkett.

Customers are finding that the new store offers more than just a shopping experience.

With its in-store restaurant, The Porch, which serves alcohol, the store is poised to become a social destination and gathering spot for the community.