$1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago

If you recently purchased a Lotto ticket in far north suburban Chicago, you could be Illinois' newest millionaire.

A Lotto Million 1 ticket worth a cool $1 million was recently sold at a BP gas station, located at 39105 North Highway 41 in Wadsworth, a statement from Illinois Lottery officials said. The ticket matched all six numbers for the May 20 drawing to score the jackpot-winning prize. The winning numbers were: 2-8-10-18-22-28.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a selling bonus of $10,000, one percent of the prize amount.

Over 2.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold so far this year, amounting to more than $32.8 million in total prize money, lottery officials said.

The holder of the winning Lotto Million 1 ticket has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Lottery officials encourage the person to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to cash it in.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.