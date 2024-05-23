Suburban man sentenced after sexually assaulting 92-year-old woman returning home from dialysis appointment

article

A former Glendale Heights resident has been sentenced to 58 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for breaking into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulting her in 2021.

Anthony Lane, 55, was found guilty earlier this year on one count of home invasion and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

At about 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, a 92-year-old woman entered her attached garage after returning home from her dialysis appointment.

When she turned to close the garage door, she saw a man, later identified as Lane, standing in her doorway.

As the woman tried to close the door to her home, Lane forced the door open and pushed her inside.

Lane then bound the victim's hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs, placed her on the bed in her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said. Lane then fled the home.

The victim called 911 and was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

While investigating the incident, detectives identified Lane as the suspect in the case.

On Dec. 2, 2021, Addison police took Lane into custody. On Dec. 6, 2021, Lane's bond was set at $5 million, and he has been in custody since then.

"The violent, sexual assault of an elderly woman alone in her home ranks among one of the most egregious crimes I have encountered in more than thirty-six years as a prosecutor," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The fear, pain and suffering Mr. Lane inflicted on this woman is beyond reprehensible and extremely alarming. Today’s fifty-eight-year sentence not only takes an extremely dangerous man off the streets for what essentially amounts to the rest of his life, but also sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of violent behavior."

Lane will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time spent in custody at the DuPage County Jail.