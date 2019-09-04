Round Rock man named as one of the victims in Odessa shooting

The city of Odessa has released the names of the victims from Saturday's shooting. One of those injured is from Round Rock.

The youngest victim is Anderson Davis, 17 months, of Odessa and the oldest was Bradley Grimsley, 64, of Clarksville. Both were injured.

Seven died including a 15-year-old unnamed girl.

Efe Obayagbona, 45, of Round Rock was shot three times as he was driving down the highway in his semi. A GoFundMe has been set up for Obayagbona which says his right wrist was blasted and shattered, and a bullet went through his left arm into his chest to his lungs. The GoFundMe says there are bullet fragments in his lung, and he has a tube inserted.

Here is the list of the victims released by the city:

DECEASED

A juvenile female, 15, Odessa

Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa

Mary Granados, 29, Odessa

Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa

Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa

Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood

Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso

INJURED

Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa

Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa

Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department

Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio

James Santana, Odessa Police Department

Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa

Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, Calif.

Coy Edge, 53, Odessa

Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa

Anderson Davis, 17 months, Odessa

Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, Ariz.

Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, T.

Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, Fla.

Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock

Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, Texas.

Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety

Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood

Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston

Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale

Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa

Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa

Larry Shores, 34, Abilene

A juvenile male, 9, Odessa

The Odessa Police Department says that the FBI would like to warn the public about the potential of charity scams asking for donations through email or via social media. Anyone who sees suspicious activity like this is asked to report it immediately to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.