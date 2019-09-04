Round Rock man named as one of the victims in Odessa shooting
ODESSA, Texas (FOX 7 Austin) - The city of Odessa has released the names of the victims from Saturday's shooting. One of those injured is from Round Rock.
The youngest victim is Anderson Davis, 17 months, of Odessa and the oldest was Bradley Grimsley, 64, of Clarksville. Both were injured.
Seven died including a 15-year-old unnamed girl.
Efe Obayagbona, 45, of Round Rock was shot three times as he was driving down the highway in his semi. A GoFundMe has been set up for Obayagbona which says his right wrist was blasted and shattered, and a bullet went through his left arm into his chest to his lungs. The GoFundMe says there are bullet fragments in his lung, and he has a tube inserted.
Here is the list of the victims released by the city:
DECEASED
- A juvenile female, 15, Odessa
- Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa
- Mary Granados, 29, Odessa
- Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa
- Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa
- Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood
- Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso
INJURED
- Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa
- Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa
- Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department
- Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio
- James Santana, Odessa Police Department
- Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa
- Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, Calif.
- Coy Edge, 53, Odessa
- Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa
- Anderson Davis, 17 months, Odessa
- Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, Ariz.
- Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, T.
- Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, Fla.
- Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock
- Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, Texas.
- Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood
- Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston
- Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale
- Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa
- Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa
- Larry Shores, 34, Abilene
- A juvenile male, 9, Odessa
The Odessa Police Department says that the FBI would like to warn the public about the potential of charity scams asking for donations through email or via social media. Anyone who sees suspicious activity like this is asked to report it immediately to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.