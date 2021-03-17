Official: Worker kills 2 co-workers at Roundy’s; possible suspect dead

A worker at a supermarket distribution center in Oconomowoc shot and killed two co-workers on Wednesday, a union official said.

The shootings happened overnight in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 said Wednesday.

Roundy’s Distribution Center

A news release says squads responded to the scene -- and located a patient who was pulseless and not breathing. A second patient was also located. Life-saving measures were conducted but were unsuccessful. Both persons were pronounced deceased at the scene.

While searching the scene and gather information, officials say a suspect vehicle was located in Milwaukee -- and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle crashed, and the possible suspect was pronounced deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tactical incident at Roundy’s Distribution Center

The facility in Oconomowoc was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94. The roads have since been reopened to traffic.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the initial investigation of the incident at Roundy's.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

Statement: Thomas Bennett, Secretary Treasurer, Teamsters Local 200

"General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 has heavy hearts this morning and will hold our comments until the authorities have fully completed their investigation. The Local Union has been in contact with several of our Roundy's Union Stewards and Kroger Corporate Management in Cincinnati, Ohio throughout the evening about the situation, and with respect to our Membership and their Families, we offer our sincere thoughts and prayers."

Roundy's statement

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our Oconomowoc distribution center. The entire Roundy’s family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the families of our colleagues during this difficult time.

We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured our facility. Our distribution center will remain closed while the police investigation continues. We are providing counseling services to our associates.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation we are referring questions to the Oconomowoc Police Department."

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc)

"March 17, 2021 marks one of the saddest St. Patrick’s Days that the 38th Assembly District has ever experienced. Early this morning, we awoke to tragic news of what took place at the Roundy’s Distribution Facility. All of Oconomowoc and the surrounding area grieve with those who lost loved ones. We offer our support and sympathy to all of the workers at the warehouse. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the Oconomowoc and Summit Police Departments as well as all of the supporting law enforcement responding to the situation. And we also extend our sincere gratitude to the first responders of Western Lakes Fire Department.

"As the investigation unfolds in the coming weeks, I would ask residents of the 38th Assembly District to hold all of those directly affected in your prayers and offer assistance wherever needed. We are a resilient and neighborly community, and although this incident is heartbreaking, I trust that our citizens will unify to bring healing and compassion to all involved."

Associated Press contributed to this report.