RTA warns of mounting debt from Chicago commuters not using public transportation

A warning from transportation officials about mounting debt if something is not done soon.

The Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees Metra, the CTA, and Pace, says in the next three years it will face a $730 million deficit.

RTA blames the losses on the pandemic. People stopped using public transportation, and ridership is still only half of what it was.

Crain's Chicago Business says RTA believes there will have to be a change in the law to require 50 percent of revenues come from fares to offset the losses.