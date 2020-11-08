Rural Nevada church takes fight against COVID restrictions on attendance back to Supreme Court

A rural Nevada church is headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court in a second attempt to overturn the state's 50-person cap on attendance at religious gatherings.

The high court denied Calvary Chapel Dayton Valleys' request for an emergency injunction in July.

A new petition filed Thursday asks the justices to consider the challenge of Nevada's COVID-19 restrictions as a test case for others brought by churches across the country arguing their religious freedoms are being violated.

Calvary Chapel argues the 50-person cap is an unconstitutional violation of religious freedoms, partly because casinos and other businesses are allowed to operate at 50% of capacity.

Other secular businesses allowed to operate at half capacity include restaurants, gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys.

A federal appeals court has scheduled oral arguments next month on the Nevada church's appeal of a U.S. judge's ruling in Reno upholding the state policy.

US REPORTS 120,000 NEW CASES IN ONE DAY, BREAKING RECORD

Advertisement

NURSING HOME CASES INCREASE FOUR-FOLD IN SURGE STATES

DOCTORS IN SOUTH DAKOTA WARN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS ABOUT TO OVERWHELMED WITH COVID PATIENTS

