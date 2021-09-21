Ruse burglaries reported on the Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side about a pair of ruse burglaries in the Albany Park and Ravenswood Manor neighborhoods.

In the first burglary, an offender approached an 87-year-old woman on Sept. 5 in the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue and offered to help her with lawn work, police said.

While she was distracted, two others entered her residence and took cash.

In the second incident, an offender approached a 77-year-old woman on Sept. 18 in the 2800 block of West Eastwood Avenue and told her that he worked for the electric company.

The offender distracted the woman while two others went inside her residence and took cash and jewelry, police said.

If you have any information, please contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394