Ruse burglars hit Rogers Park: police

Chicago police are warning North Side residents of a recent burglary involving men pretending to be workers who targeted a senior citizen’s Rogers Park home.

The ruse burglary happened about 2 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 7500 block of North Ridge Boulevard, according to a flyer from Area Three detectives.

Two men in their 30s asked to enter the person’s home “regarding services” and were let in, police said.

Once inside, one man distracted the resident while the other stole valuables from inside. The suspects had two-way radios.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8263.