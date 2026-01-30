Rush Medical Center tests Apple Vision Pro to help detect colon cancer

The Brief Rush doctors are testing Apple Vision Pro goggles during colonoscopies and endoscopies. The technology uses AI to help doctors spot polyps in real time. Researchers hope the trial could lead to wider use in hospitals nationwide.



Doctors in Chicago are testing immersive technology as part of a new clinical trial that could change how colon cancer is detected—and potentially expand to hospitals nationwide.

What we know:

Dr. Irving Waxman, chief of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition at Rush University Medical Center, says Apple Vision Pro goggles could improve how doctors see and identify signs of colon cancer.

In partnership with Italy-based Cosmo MedTech AI, the hospital launched a clinical study earlier this month to see whether the technology can assist doctors during colonoscopies and endoscopies.

Instead of turning away from patients to look at nearby monitors, doctors wear the goggles, which project the images directly in front of their eyes.

"What I’m seeing is really what you were seeing on the monitors—the endoscopic image—except I have the visual field large in front of me," Waxman said. "I’m bringing that picture, in very high definition, into my physical space, and that’s very exciting."

The system is powered by GI Genius, an AI platform designed to help flag potential problem areas. Waxman says artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a critical tool in cancer detection.

Green boxes that appear on the screen highlight possible polyps, serving as an extra set of eyes for doctors during procedures.

In the United States, colon cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth-leading cause in women.

What's next:

Waxman says if the technology is approved, this trial could be just the beginning.

So far, 15 patients have participated in the study. The findings will next be shared with the FDA for review before additional trials move forward.